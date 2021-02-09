From oversized fruit to sea creatures to Aussie wildlife, there's no shortage of giant-sized things to see.

While some are decades old, others have stood for only a few years, proving the Aussie obsession with 'big things' is far from over.

So pack up the car up and hit the road in search of this list of oversized items, including a giant slice of watermelon which looks good enough to eat.

Travel site Wotif has rounded-up the best of the best across Australia, check out the list below.

1. The Big Banana, Coffs Harbour, NSW

This big banana took out the top spot on the list of Australia's best big things and for good reason! Not only does it make a great picture but there's plenty more to do, from a giant slide, toboggan, ice-skating and water park. The kids will love this one.

2. The Big Pineapple, Woombye, QLD

Queensland's big pineapple is a must-see if you're passing through. Plan a whole day of fun and check out the treetop adventures and the pineapple train, which can drop you off at the nearby zoo. If you time your visit well, you might even be there for one its iconic music festivals.

3. The Big Koala, Dadswells Bridge, VIC

What's more Aussie than a giant koala? While it's not as soft and fluffy as the real thing, this giant landmark is made of bronze set on top of a steel frame and stands 14 metres tall.

4. The Big Lobster, Kingston SE, SA

This giant red lobster sits at the entrance to a fishing town and is known by locals as Larry. The 17-metre tall lobster has been attracting tourists since 1979 when it first opened to the public. While you're there, pick up some local produce, wine, and lobster of course.

5. The Big Melon, Chinchilla, QLD

This easy to find bright pink watermelon slice stands proudly on the Warrego Highway in Chinchilla. The regional town is known as the 'melon capital of Australia' and even hosts an annual watermelon festival.

6. The Big Penguin, Penguin, TAS

Not only is this small charming town in Tassie named Penguin in honour of the fairy penguins that inhabit the nearby beaches, it also has a giant penguin you can visit too. Keep your eyes peeled when wandering around this town for all more penguin-related memorabilia.

7. The Big Lollipop, Ravensthorpe, WA

Located around 500km from Perth, this rainbow lollipop was erected out the front of a candy shop in late 2019. Though it's still new, people from all over have made the journey to see the giant lollipop in person.

8. The Big Buffalo, Adelaide River, NT

This buffalo, Charlie, has had a surprisingly successful career. After making his name in the Aussie classic Crocodile Dundee, he was later purchased by the Adelaide River-Inn where he was regularly visited by fans. After Charlie's death in 2000, his owner had him stuffed and positioned on the bar where fans come and share a coldie with him.

