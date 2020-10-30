Designed by Ipswich architect Graham Birchall, the futurist property has three levels with a total of eleven domes ranging in size from 4 to 8 metres in diameter, and comes with a price tag of $1.5 million.

The quirky home has up to twenty rooms including two libraries, a sports bar and movie theatre.

Birchall began creating the house as part of his thesis in University in the '80s. He then spent decades designing, building and finally living in his quirky property.

"I love it because it is so spacious. You don't even notice the ceiling and the spaces just flow on from one to the other," Birchall told the ABC.

"Half of it is the Flintstones and the other half looks more like the Jetsons," he said.

The house also has a wine cellar and golf tee and one of the quirkiest features of all are the circular windows that open and close with an iris.

When building the house, Birchall encountered many difficulties and said he had to invent a lot of tools like curved ladders. He even reached out to NASA for advice.

"I knew they had something like it on their Mars rover and they sent the drawings to me, I was surprised they answered the phone call," he said.

This house has to be seen to be believed, so if you fancy a peek, book an inspection stat.

