The top prize of the Australian House of the Year went to Cantala Avenue House by ME. The suburban home is located on the Gold Coast and is an understated, 70s’ style home that oozes Australiana charm. With minimal styling and a large communal outdoor space, this property is a playful home for any Queenslander.
NEW HOUSE UNDER 200 SQUARE METRES
The winner of this category is Fitzroy North House 02 by Rob Kennon Architects. The Melbourne property is an open and modernist property that combines concrete, glass, and steel in its design.
NEW HOUSE OVER 200 SQUARE METRES
Subiaco House by Vokes and Peters took home this category win with their two-story home. From the timber bay windows to the open front garden, every detail is well designed.
HOUSE ALTERATION AND ADDITION OVER 200 SQUARE METRES (JOINT WINNER)
The first winner of this category goes to Ruckers Hill House by Studio Bright. This chic two-tier home features a metal staircase, entry court, and pool.
HOUSE ALTERATION AND ADDITION OVER 200 SQUARE METRES (JOINT WINNER)
The accompanying winner of this category is the Cantala house which also took out the top prize for the Australian House of the Year.
HOUSE ALTERATION AND ADDITION UNDER 200 SQUARE METRES
Bismarck House by Andrew Burges Architects is a salvaged brick home tucked into a Bondi laneway.
APARTMENT OR UNIT
This Cremorne Point Apartment reworked a 1980s apartment with a simplistic and intelligent design.
GARDEN OR LANDSCAPE
The Garden and Landscape winner went to Vaucluse Garden by Jane Irwin, Landscape Architecture with Bates Landscape, it sits on an exposed cliff tip and is delicate and intimate.
SUSTAINABILITY
Waratah Secondary House by Anthrosite won for its modest and affordable design and use of efficient and low-waste materials and construction methodologies.
HOUSE IN A HERITAGE CONTEXT
Fitzroy North House 02 by Rob Kennon Architects won its second category by using traditional materials, like timber and brick in a contemporary way.
EMERGING ARCHITECTURE PRACTICE
Brisbane home Lineburg Wang won for its respect to its existing condition all the while transforming it into a contemporary home.
You might also like:
You can now buy a heritage-listed mansion for $2 in Scotland