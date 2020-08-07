The top prize of the Australian House of the Year went to Cantala Avenue House by ME. The suburban home is located on the Gold Coast and is an understated, 70s’ style home that oozes Australiana charm. With minimal styling and a large communal outdoor space, this property is a playful home for any Queenslander.

Winner of the Australian House of the Year Christopher Frederick Jones

NEW HOUSE UNDER 200 SQUARE METRES

The winner of this category is Fitzroy North House 02 by Rob Kennon Architects. The Melbourne property is an open and modernist property that combines concrete, glass, and steel in its design.

Derek Swalwell

NEW HOUSE OVER 200 SQUARE METRES

Subiaco House by Vokes and Peters took home this category win with their two-story home. From the timber bay windows to the open front garden, every detail is well designed.

Christopher Frederick Jones

HOUSE ALTERATION AND ADDITION OVER 200 SQUARE METRES (JOINT WINNER)

The first winner of this category goes to Ruckers Hill House by Studio Bright. This chic two-tier home features a metal staircase, entry court, and pool.

Rory Gardiner

HOUSE ALTERATION AND ADDITION OVER 200 SQUARE METRES (JOINT WINNER)

The accompanying winner of this category is the Cantala house which also took out the top prize for the Australian House of the Year.

Christopher Frederick Jones

HOUSE ALTERATION AND ADDITION UNDER 200 SQUARE METRES

Bismarck House by Andrew Burges Architects is a salvaged brick home tucked into a Bondi laneway.

Peter Bennetts

APARTMENT OR UNIT

This Cremorne Point Apartment reworked a 1980s apartment with a simplistic and intelligent design.

Ben Hosking

GARDEN OR LANDSCAPE

The Garden and Landscape winner went to Vaucluse Garden by Jane Irwin, Landscape Architecture with Bates Landscape, it sits on an exposed cliff tip and is delicate and intimate.

Dan Harmon

SUSTAINABILITY

Waratah Secondary House by Anthrosite won for its modest and affordable design and use of efficient and low-waste materials and construction methodologies.

Christopher Frederick Jones

HOUSE IN A HERITAGE CONTEXT

Fitzroy North House 02 by Rob Kennon Architects won its second category by using traditional materials, like timber and brick in a contemporary way.

Derek Swalwell

EMERGING ARCHITECTURE PRACTICE

Brisbane home Lineburg Wang won for its respect to its existing condition all the while transforming it into a contemporary home.

Christopher Frederick Jones

You might also like:

How to deep clean your home

You can now buy a heritage-listed mansion for $2 in Scotland

6 of the most beautiful eco-friendly homes in Australia