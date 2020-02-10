Getty

The study found that Sydney and Melbourne were the least friendly, with just 38% and 39% of respondents agreeing or strongly agreeing to the statement that their neighbours know them by name.

The suburbs that had the friendliest neighbourhoods were Indi in Victoria, Lyne in northern NSW, Gilmore on the south coast of NSW and Cowper on the NSW north coast, with 75% of residents agreeing or strongly agreeing that their neighbours know their names.

The experts hypothesise that those living in bustling cities often have longer commutes and are more wary of their safety around strangers, contributing to the lack of neighbourly friendliness, while regional or rural communities are often tight-knit.

How well do you know your neighbours?

