In an effort to stop the spread, the Australian government has put a variety of new bans and restrictions in place for the country, changing life as we know it.

“People will be urged to stay home unless it is “absolutely necessary you go out. Going out for the basics, going out for an exercise, perhaps with your partner or family members, provided it’s a small group, that’s fine.” Says the Prime Minister.

“But going outside and going out and participating more broadly in the community, unless you’re shopping for basics or there are medical needs or you’re providing care and support to an individual at another place.”

From midnight on Wednesday March 25, 2020, the following restrictions are in place.

Social gatherings

House parties, barbecues and birthday parties are banned

Weddings are restricted to 5 people: the couple, celebrant and witnesses, social distancing must be observed

Funerals are restricted to 10 people or less, social distancing must be observed

Religious gatherings and places of worship must adhere to the 1 person per 4-square-metres rule

Personal training is limited to a maximum of 10 people

Social, sporting-based activities, swimming pools

Travel

Australians are banned from international travel

Non-essential domestic travel is now banned

Hotels, hostels, bed and breakfasts, campsites, caravan parks, and boarding houses will be a decision for each state and territory

Other banned activities/services include:

Beauty therapy, tanning, waxing, nail salons and tattoo parlours

Amusement parks and arcades

Indoor and outdoor play centres

Hairdressers will be subject to social distancing rules with 30-minute-max. appointments

Community and recreation centres, health clubs, fitness centres, yoga, barre, spin facilities, saunas, wellness centres, boot camps

Libraries

Brothels, massage parlours and sex on premises services

Galleries, museums, national institutions, historic sites, libraries, community centres, non-essential facilities, community facilities such as halls and PCYCs

Food courts in shopping centres will closed but takeaway can continue

Auction houses and open inspections

Outdoor and indoor markets will be addressed specifically in individual states and territories

Cafes limited to takeaway, as announced on Sunday

Cinemas, nightclubs, casinos, gambling venues, adult entertainment venues, concert venues, stadiums as previously announced.

