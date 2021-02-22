Getty

Core ingredients

Sometimes the simplest, most unassuming things do the hardest work, and apple cider vinegar (ACV) is a hard worker indeed. Drinking just a few tablespoons per day can:

• Aid weight loss

• Calm digestive upsets

• Rid the body of toxins

• Help regulate blood sugar

• Lower bad cholesterol

• Improve immunity and protect against disease

Applied topically, ACV can soothe troubled skin and keep your hair in tiptop condition. Oh, and it also makes for a great salad dressing!

So what is it exactly?

ACV is made from fermented crushed apples. You should look for an organic, raw, unfiltered brand that contains the ‘mother’, a dark, cloudy web-like substance you can see in the liquid. This means the goodness of the apples has been retained and not destroyed by over-processing. The ‘mother’ contains important enzymes, minerals and friendly bacteria and is believed to be the source of ACV’s superpowers! (It settles to the bottom, so just shake it up to mix it in.)

Drink up

Mix one to two tablespoons of ACV in a large cup of warm water and sip first thing every morning. You may like to drink a glass of this concoction before each meal. (If nothing else, it’s a great way to increase your water consumption!) The taste is a little sour and zesty, but we think that is a small price to pay. If you don’t care for its signature zing, add a little raw honey, pure maple syrup or a couple of drops of stevia liquid.

