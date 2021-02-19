This week, Adam’s meeting up with an inspiring Aussie who’s turned a big setback into big business. Andrew Belic’s landscape construction company was hit pretty hard by the COVID pandemic, with business grinding to a halt. But instead of giving up, he totally reinvented the business and his career. Andrew started building tables using a combination of live edge timber and resin… and the finished pieces are spectacular! This week, Adam’s meeting up with Andrew to find out more about his story and to show you how you can create beautiful timber and resin pieces at home.