Order an exclusive French cheese pack online and receive a selection of ten of the finest French cheeses, including Comté, Truffle Brie, and a triple cream Bleu.

There are four gourmet packs to choose from; Classics, Soft and Creamy, Blue Lovers, and Strong and Stinky. Each comes with half a kilo of cheese made in France, one recipe booklet and tasting notes and while the cheese is free and valued at $40-$80, you'll have to cover the cost of shipping.

Order your pack before November 15 and it will be delivered straight to your door.

Sign up to the evening masterclasses and learn how to master the art of French cheese – all from the comfort of your own home.

Some of the skills you'll take away from the events include how to match cheese to wine, how to taste French cheese like a pro and how to cook with French cheeses. You might even get a history lesson or two.

Register online now as spaces are limited or visit the website for more information.

You might also like:

How to make a fabulous cheese platter

You can now buy luxury cask wine this Christmas

How to create the ultimate grazing board