The impressive line-up features the likes of champagne pudding, popping candy honeycomb and two giant chocolate bombes. With oozing centres of butternut and hazelnut, the Belgian chocolate bombes aren't likely to last long on the shelves.

Here are our top picks from the rest of the festive line-up.

Aldi

Seafood

Frozen Butterfield herb and garlic prawns: Succulent prawns butterflied and marinated in garlic and herbs.

Smoked salmon and cream cheese puffs: The perfect entree you can just pop in the oven and serve with a dipping sauce.

Ocean Royale whole salmon side: Seasoned with a Toscana herb crust and so easy to prep.

Frozen whole cooked lobster: This tender and succulent whole lobster will make the perfect centrepiece for your hosted Christmas.

Tiger prawns: You can’t go wrong with a pack of wild-caught tiger prawns on Christmas day.

Lobster tails with garlic butter glaze: These wild caught lobsters are harvested from Brazil and are seasoned with butter, garlic, lemon juice, parsley, and salt.

Scallops wrapped in maple flavoured bacon: If you’ve got a whole host of people over for the day and evening, keep the party going with small snacks like these scallops.

Scallops wrapped in maple flavoured bacon Aldi

Roast and sides

Turkey thigh roast: Aldi’s traditional turkey thigh roast is boneless and can go straight into the oven. The tasty dish can serve up to 13 if you’ve got the whole family round. You can also grab this dish with a cranberry and apple centre.

Turkey mini kievs: These mini bites are filled with bacon and cranberry and are great as a side dish with a big roast.

Turducken roast with cranberry and apple stuffing: A roast turkey tenderloin and duck breast wrapped in a de-boned chicken and filled with stuffing.

Turkey Thigh Roast with cranberry and apple filling Aldi

Desserts

Cherry liqueurs coated in dark chocolate: These little chocolate bites are filled with a whole cherry and topped off with an oozing cherry liqueur.

Chocolate bombes: A rich chocolate sponge made with a centre of either butterscotch or hazelnut.

Chocolate drizzle stars: These butter biscuits have a creamy Belgian milk chocolate base and are drizzled with sugar crystals and even more chocolate.

Luxury golden Champagne pudding: This showstopper is sure to impress. Made with Aldi’s very own Veuve Monsigny and sprinkled with edible gold glitter for some extra festive magic.

Popping candy and Prosecco handcrafted honeycomb: Crunchy and chewy, this on-the-go snack is the perfect blend of tastes and textures that everyone will love. You can also pick up honeycomb in the flavours salted caramel and milk chocolate.

Christmas cake: This rich, festive fruit cake is finished with a crown of glace cherries, almonds and pecans.

The full range is available in stores and online from October 28.

You may also like

Coles reveals giant Ferrero Rocher dessert for Christmas

7 gorgeous Advent calendars you can make yourself

The best booze Advent calendars for 2020