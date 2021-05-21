Before Chris Jones

2. Embrace period features

The 70s splashback was a fond reminder of hours spent in the kitchen with generations past. If you can’t bear to rip it out, roll with it!

The tiles were inspiration for the bright light fitting and were accentuated, rather than hidden.

The 70s splashback brings back fond memories for the homeowners, so rather than removing them, they were transformed into a defining feature. Chris Jones

3. Refinish the benchtops

For stone-look benchtops at a fraction of the price, try a Rust-Oleum Countertop Transformations kit.

Here, in Diamond White, the topcoat has a hint of sparkle to brighten up any dull space.

The original benchtops were refinished in a stone-look paint by Rustoleum. Chris Jones

4. Add fun and functional accessories

Craft a utensil hang-it-all from a rolling pin - an ideal spot for spoons, whisks and more!

To re-create this idea, drive two large cup hooks into the underside of your cabinet, spaced out to suit your chosen rolling pin. Screw a roll of small cup hooks to one side of the rolling pin, then slot it in position on the large cup hooks.

This rolling-pin utensil holder is easy to recreate. Chris Jones

5. All the trimmings

Tired, chipped and a little tatty - the bottom edge of the under-bench cupboard doors often fall victim to kicks and bangs.

After doors have been given a makeover (holes filled if necessary, sanded and painted), cover up rough edges with timber moulding. Trim lengths of 20x 80mm moulding to the width of each door, sand cut edges and apply two coats of clear varnish. Fix timber in position with contact adhesive.

Don't forget to refresh cabinet trimmings, which often fall victim to kicks and bangs. Chris Jones

6. Complete with a statement light fixture

Transform a standard batten fix light into a pendant in a few easy steps with a pendant suspension-cord kit and shade of your choice. With the power off, simply clip in the bayonet fitting as you would when changing a regular light bulb.

Slide over the cover, here in a chrome finish, then secure with the screw fitting attached. At the other end, add a shade and new light bulb, then flick on the light!