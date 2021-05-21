2. Embrace period features
The 70s splashback was a fond reminder of hours spent in the kitchen with generations past. If you can’t bear to rip it out, roll with it!
The tiles were inspiration for the bright light fitting and were accentuated, rather than hidden.
3. Refinish the benchtops
For stone-look benchtops at a fraction of the price, try a Rust-Oleum Countertop Transformations kit.
Here, in Diamond White, the topcoat has a hint of sparkle to brighten up any dull space.
4. Add fun and functional accessories
Craft a utensil hang-it-all from a rolling pin - an ideal spot for spoons, whisks and more!
To re-create this idea, drive two large cup hooks into the underside of your cabinet, spaced out to suit your chosen rolling pin. Screw a roll of small cup hooks to one side of the rolling pin, then slot it in position on the large cup hooks.
5. All the trimmings
Tired, chipped and a little tatty - the bottom edge of the under-bench cupboard doors often fall victim to kicks and bangs.
After doors have been given a makeover (holes filled if necessary, sanded and painted), cover up rough edges with timber moulding. Trim lengths of 20x 80mm moulding to the width of each door, sand cut edges and apply two coats of clear varnish. Fix timber in position with contact adhesive.
6. Complete with a statement light fixture
Transform a standard batten fix light into a pendant in a few easy steps with a pendant suspension-cord kit and shade of your choice. With the power off, simply clip in the bayonet fitting as you would when changing a regular light bulb.
Slide over the cover, here in a chrome finish, then secure with the screw fitting attached. At the other end, add a shade and new light bulb, then flick on the light!