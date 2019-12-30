“My favourite (if controversial) summer barbecue hack is to buy a half loaf of bread and get them to run it through the slicer lengthways instead of sideways. It produces a sausage-sized piece of bread that makes for perfect “sausage in bread”. You’re welcome."

"For those about to comment that they prefer the overhang of sausage and/or bread from ordinary-shaped bread: You can’t stand in the way of progress…” Liaw wrote on Instagram.

So there you have it folks, before booting up the barbie, be sure to head to the bakery and get yourself a half-loaf of bread, and have it sliced lengthways.

Perfection.

You might also like:

3 things you never knew could be cooked on the barbecue