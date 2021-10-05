The latest artist to come together with Adairs is contemporary Indigenous artist, Brad Turner, who in his day-to-day role as an artist creates one-of-a-kind, custom works. His meeting with Adairs to produce this collection was serendipitous, occurring after he turned to art full-time last year following the loss of his job to Covid.

“I am so excited that Adairs asked me to design a range for them. Seeing my work come to life on everyday items has been such a dream and I am so proud with how this collection came out,” he says.

At its core, Turner's art is a way for him to express his love for and connection to his culture, and many of his pieces incorporate the Bundjalung-Yugambeh language, which was almost lost to history. Art has always been a way for people to reflect and relax, and it's no different for Turner, who also uses it to build relationships with people from all walks of life, uniting many communities with his culture.

Much like his physical artworks, Turner's work for Adairs features a mix of earthy, natural, coastal tones against vibrant hues, inspiring hope, positivity, and a connection to our landscape. His bright, bold and beautiful pieces have been stunningly translated into signature Adairs organic cotton bed linen, wall art, cushions, homewares, children’s bedding, and nursery items. There's something for every family member and every room of the home.