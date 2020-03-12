1. Ginger

A strong antioxidant known to boost the immune system, garlic also contains plenty of good vitamins such as magnesium, iron, zinc and calcium.

2. Vitamin C

Give your diet a Vitamin C boost with broccoli, cantaloupe, tomatoes, citrus fruit, berries, kiwi fruit and capsicum.

3. Rolled oats

Rolled oats contain beta-glucan which is a type of fibre that has immune boosting properties that can aid your body in fighting infection.

4. Zinc

Meat, shellfish, milk, eggs, legumes, nuts, spinach, cashews, mushrooms and dark chocolate all contain zinc, a nutrient that helps support healthy immune function.

5. Greek yoghurt

Containing Vitamin B, folate and calcium, Greek yoghurt also has good bacteria and may boost immune function, digestion and absorption of nutrients.

6. Echinacea

Known for powering-up the immune system, you can find echinacea supplements at your local pharmacy.

7. Garlic

Garlic contains an antioxidant called allicin which has antibacterial properties that may help immunity and reduce your risk of catching a cold.

8. Green tea

Green tea contains antioxidants which can protect the body’s cells against damage.

