1. Pool Noodle Wreath

Before you bin old decorations, think about reusing them as the main ingredient in a gorgeous Christmas wreath.

To make: Pick up a $3 pool noodle from Kmart, tape or glue the ends together into a circle and glue on decorations. Choose between baubles, ribbons, flowers, tinsel, garlands or go all out with them all! Attach your wreath to your door using removable self-adhesive picture-hanging strips. Glorious!

Carmen Louise

2. Mickey Mouse Wreath

With so many Disney fans out there it’s no surprise people are making Mickey Mouse wreaths this Christmas and one woman shared her gorgeous creation to Facebook.



“I bought two of the 2-piece Kmart wire rings and wrapped them in last years’ green tinsel." So easy!

3. Update an old one

If you have an old wreath that needs a little sprucing up, get out your hot glue gun and give it a stunning spring makeover. Push pretty little flowers into the wreath to greet your guests every time they knock on your door. Hello, sweetie!

Fiona Gebauer

4. Recycled Wreath

Before you get rid of those natural-coloured egg cartons, think about reusing them to make a gorgeous Christmas wreath.

To make: use the flat lid part of the cartons to cut out a series of flat, feathered leaf shapes. Cut the cup parts of the egg cartons into three-dimensional flower shapes with three, four, five or more petals. Cut a wreath shape from rigid cardboard or foamcore board. Use hot glue to attach the base layer of flat leaves to the wreath shape, and then build up the scene with the three-dimensional flower shapes.

Getty

5. Personalised Wreath

One woman shared to Facebook her striking DIY wreath with a light-up personalised letter. "Couldn't find a wreath I liked this year. Cut and wrap a burlap table runner around a wire hoop," she wrote.

Attach the decorations with hot glue gun and voila you have a wreath that oozes homey charm. A very merry Christmas to you!

Clare Phillips

6. Embroidered Wreath

Pick up the digital embroidery pattern for this winter wreath from Etsy and mimic this look by following along with the accompanying tutorial.

Once you’re happy with the visual balance of your wreath, attach a red ribbon to the top and hang it from your front door. Welcome, dear Santa – come on in!

7. Dried Fruit Wreath

Fill your home with the fresh summer scent of fruit this Christmas by making this oh so simple dried fruit wreath. Pick up a plain hoop wreath like this one from Spotlight and hot glue some faux eucalyptus stems and orange slices for decoration. It's Christmas with a modern twist!

8. Rustic Wreath

Bring a rustic feel to your Christmas wreath with a burst of orange leaves and these wood split balls from Amazon. To get the look, pick up some craft leaves or mini pinecones and attach it all together with your trusty hot glue gun.

You may also like

23 best edible Christmas gifts

The sunflower tree trend of 2020 you have to see

How to make your own luxe Christmas hamper