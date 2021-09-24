1. Remove sweat, mildew and rust marks on cotton fabric by making a paste of lemon juice and salt. Rub it in and leave for half an hour, before washing as normal.

2. You can polish brass, copper, chrome, aluminium, bronze, pewter and stainless steel with lemon. Simply cut a lemon in half and dip it in salt, then rub it onto the metal surface. Avoid using it on plated silver or gold.

3. Brighten white fabric by soaking it in five litres of cold water with the juice of a lemon. Allow to soak for an hour before rinsing.

4. Got a smelly chopping board? Freshen it up by scrubbing it with the cut side of a lemon.

5. Deodorise your microwave by popping a few slices of lemon in a bowl of water. Just heat on how until it’s boiling, then heat for a further 10 minutes.

6. Hate the marks and stains on glass? Squeeze the juice of a lemon and use a soft cloth to rub the surface of the glass.

You might like

10 brilliant life hacks using lemons

Lemon ricotta pancakes

40 surprising ways to use bi-carb soda in the kitchen