Shag rugs

Plush shag pile rugs that your feet can sink into are back and better than ever, but this time, opt for a rug that can create a zone within a space, rather than fitting it wall to wall.

Faux plants

From devil’s ivy to ferns, faux plants are making a comeback. Make sure you look for products that look and feel as realistic as possible, and be sure to dust regularly.

Round cushions

Round cushions with needlepoint patterns, crochet fronts or pintuck detailing are back on shop shelves and look good in contemporary colours such as pale pink, sage green, burnt orange and black.

Quilted throw blankets

Quirky and packed with personality, a hand-quilted blanket from grandma isn’t just a precious gift, it’s the perfect throw blanket for an eclectic or bohemian home.

Recliners

Once the piece de resistance of any bachelor pad, recliners have undergone a makeover and you can now buy sleek and simple designers perfect for the modern home. Comfort is king.

Chintz

Often seen in English cottages, chintz had its major moment in the ‘90s, but seems to be sneaking back into homes in 2020. Look for bedspreads, curtains, wallpaper and furniture in bright and bold chintz patterns.

