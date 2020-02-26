Maximalist interiors are often drenched in bold colours, statement furniture and seemingly endless amounts of art and decorative objects, grandmillennial style is no different, albeit a little more curated.

Grandmillennial style is nostalgic in nature and inspired by traditional interiors that you may have seen in your grandparents house. From pleated lampshades and ruffled bedding to needlepoint cushions and chintz furniture, grandmillennial style could be described as ‘granny-chic’ – but it isn’t ugly.

Grandmillennial style interiors take old-fashioned trends, such as Victorian furniture and floral wallpaper, and recreate them with contemporary colours and design techniques. The result is a home that feels adequately fun and kitschy, but also chic and very ‘now’.

A quick search for Grandmillennial style on Pinterest will return pages of images that feature plush furniture in trendy shades of pink, green and blue, vintage knick-knacks, heavily patterned fabrics, upholstered headboards, adorable china tea sets and plenty of colour.

Another term that might suit ‘grandmillennial style’ is ‘new-traditionalist’ – someone who has an appreciation for the design trends of the past, who knows how to edit the has-beens from the classics, and curate a room that feels contemporary and fresh, yet totally traditional. Grandmillennial style is a very layered, aesthetic that showcases your personality.

Want to try the trend for yourself? We have some tips for you on what to look out for.

Laura Ashley prints and products

Embroidered linens in currently trendy colours or patterns

Put kitsch collections on display

Chintz furniture

Bright colours, prints and patterns

Needlepoint cushions (with edgy imagery!)

Botanical prints

Pleated lampshades

Floral wallpaper

Plenty of indoor plants

Bold rugs

Quilted throws

Ruffled bedding

