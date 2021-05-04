1. Yoghurt

Yoghurt is rich in calcium which can keep your teeth looking healthy and bright, its also ruch in phosphorus, a mineral found in yoghurt, which can help to keep your enamel healthy, which will help keep your teeth looking whiter.

2. Apples

The crunchy natures of apples act as a natural abrasive that can scrub away teeth-dulling plaque.

Jaqueline Pelzer via Unsplash

3. Carrots

The action of chewing raw carrots has a similar effect on your teeth as apples and will help scrub your teeth of plaque. Teeth with more plaque are more likely to develop stains.

4. Broccoli

Munching on some broccoli will increase your fibre intake which can help reduce inflammation in the mouth, while the iron in broccoli provides a wall of protection around your teeth enamel which can help prevent stains and cavities.

Louis Hansel via Unsplash

5. Strawberries

Strawberries contain an enzyme called malic acid which is a natural astringent that can remove surface discolouration.

6. Baking Soda

Although you can’t exactly eat baking soda, brushing your teeth with toothpaste mixed with baking soda every now and again can remove plaque and brighten teeth. Don’t use this method too often, however, as it can be abrasive on the enamel.

Which foods can stain teeth?

According to Choice, tea, coffee, red wine, cola and smoking can all stain your teeth. Teeth shouldn’t be whiter than the whites of your eyes, and bleaching will not whiten caps, crowns or fillings.