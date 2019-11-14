No one likes cleaning the house. And scrubbing the bathroom, cleaning the kitchen and dusting your home can take twice as long when you’re using inferior products.

Consumer watchdog Choice recently analysed the effectiveness of several big brand household cleaning products, and it seems that some genuinely aren’t worth the money.

"Scores are comparable across kitchen and multipurpose cleaners, so our takeaway is that they're all essentially the same thing," says CHOICE cleaning product expert Ash Iredale. "You don't need to buy 57 different cleaning products – just use the same one for everything."

The vigorous testing gave multipurpose cleaning products a percentage rating out of 100 to judge their efficiency. To set the benchmark, plain water was given a 40% rating for cleaning.