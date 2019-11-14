"Scores are comparable across kitchen and multipurpose cleaners, so our takeaway is that they're all essentially the same thing," says CHOICE cleaning product expert Ash Iredale. "You don't need to buy 57 different cleaning products – just use the same one for everything."
The vigorous testing gave multipurpose cleaning products a percentage rating out of 100 to judge their efficiency. To set the benchmark, plain water was given a 40% rating for cleaning.
3 household cleaning products that don’t work at all
In Choice’s tests of 12 multipurpose cleaning products, 3 products scored the same – or worse than – water – so you may as not buy them at all.
Orange Power – 40%
Pine O Cleen – 40%
Pledge – 40%
Strike – 40%
30 Seconds Multi Surface Cleaner – 39%
CHOICE
Never buy floor cleaners again
Of the 17 floor cleaning products tested by choice, none of them were recommended by the cleaning experts. In fact, Ajax Floor Cleaner with Baking Soda scored worse than water.
The best performing cleaning products in Australia
Multipurpose cleaner Nifti Hardworking New Look scored 88% and came out as the clear winner. Windex Multi-Purpose Surface & Glass scored 74% and Dettol Healthy Clean Kitchen scored 84%.
