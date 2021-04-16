Koh's Universal Cleaning formula can be used in their best-selling spray mop.

2. Using paper towels

Which brings us to the next mistake: using paper towels to clean everything. Paper towels may seem like an easy and disposable option for dusting, wiping and drying in your home, they aren’t particularly eco-friendly, nor are they all that efficient at removing dust, grime and dirt.

It’s better to have a few colour-coded micro-fibre cloths stocked in your cupboard that can be washed after each clean. And remember, use a new cleaning cloth for each area of the house, one for dusting, one for the bathroom, one for the kitchen, and so on.

3. Starting with the floor

If you’re the kind of person that mops or vacuums before you even look at a duster, then you’re doing it wrong! Always start from the top of a room, such as dusting ceiling fans and shelves, then work your way down towards the floor.

This way, if any dust falls onto the floor, you can just vacuum it up – rather than having to vacuum the floor again!

It's important to dust before cleaning the floor. Getty

4. Not opening up windows and doors

If there’s one key to getting cleaning right, it’s airing out the house. Before you even start cleaning (assuming the weather is relatively pleasant outside) open your windows and doors to allow air to flow through your home as you clean.

Not only does this provide good ventilation, it will also freshen the air and improve air quality indoors.

5. Washing windows on a sunny day

Although the sun on a bright day may offer unrivalled clarity when it comes to cleaning your windows, a hot sun burning down on your soapy windows will actually dry the product on to the glass quicker.

Which means, to get a nice finish, you’ll need to work twice as fast. Instead, wash them on a clear yet overcast day.