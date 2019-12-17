Getty

#1 Volunteer for charity

Give back to the community by volunteering for a charity. There are plenty of organisations in need of extra help, such as the Salvation Army who deliver hampers to families in need, or Crisis who offer support to those without a home.

#2 Spend time in a new location with pets for company

Help pet owners in need and enjoy Christmas by house and pet sitting. The festive period is a popular time of the year for people to go away, but it’s not always possible for them to take their beloved pets with them. As a TrustedHousesitters member you could spend the festive season somewhere new with a cuddly companion!

#3 Discover something new in the local area

Christmas Day presents the perfect opportunity to get outside and discover your local area. Although shops and businesses will be mostly shut, you can seek out areas of outstanding natural beauty, sculpture or monuments that you normally overlook and enjoy them undisturbed.

#4 Get back to nature

If you’re tired of spending Christmas sitting in front of the TV, why not head out on a scenic walk? Research the nature trails in your area and prepare for an adventure!

#5 Take time to explore your interests

It’s rare to have a day without the disturbance of the outside world, so spend some time exploring an interest or hobby.

You might also like:

3 great Christmas tables decoration ideas to try this year