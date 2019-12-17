This year, we have three great themes worth trying on your table.

1. Tartan table setting

Inspired by traditional Christmas colours and winter, this is perfect for those whose halls are decked out in the traditional fare.

2. Snow globe centrepiece

A fun and cute way to integrate Christmas decorations into your Christmas tablescape for a seasonally appropriate - yet easy - look.

3. Luxe Christmas

Less traditional but just as festive, this look is all about pairing the rich colours with metallic accents to create a luxe look for less.

Watch the video ABOVE to see how we put it together!

