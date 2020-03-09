Getty

A fresh take on green

Green, in every shade, tone and hue, is having a moment right now. Mint, sage and forest green are all starting to appear in stylish interiors. Muted green will pop when paired with terracotta, white or pink, and you’ll see it splashed across fabric, furniture and homewares.

Botanic prints take pride of place

Although wallpaper may have fallen out of vogue over the past decade, it’s now back and better than ever. Perfect for creating feature walls or just making a style statement, wallpaper with botanic prints are enjoying some time in the limelight this season.

Handcrafted basics are back

While we can’t all afford to restock our kitchen cupboards with handmade artisanal dinnerware and mugs, anything the looks like it could have been homemade from natural materials is bang on trend right now. From pottery and natural linen to honeyed timber, anything that looks as though it has come from nature is in. Look for furniture and homewares in shades of burnt orange, red and brown.

