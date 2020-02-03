American furniture and homewares retailer Living Spaces recently published a report on popular home decorating trends that are now outdated, according to data sourced from Google Trends. The data measures the interest in each trend over time from its peak to the beginning of 2020, and it seems some of our old decorating favourites have now lost their appeal.

1. Edison Bulbs

Those big, industrial-looking Edison light bulbs we love to use are 43% less popular now than they were when interest spiked in 2016.

2. Shabby Chic interiors

People are now 15% less interested in ‘shabby chic’ interior styles.

3. Rose Gold

Rose gold reached peak popularity in 2017, but there is now 22% less interest in this metallic finish.

4. Ikat Prints

‘Ikat’ prints and patterns are now 66% less popular now than when they hit peak popularity in 2015.

5. Ultra-Violet

Ultra-violent may have been the Pantone Colour of the Year in 2018, but this bold hue is now 14% less popular among colour-enthusiasts.

6. Mosaic Backsplashes

Mosaic back splashes peaked in 2018, but popularity has since dropped by 14%.

7. Pastel Furniture

Pastel furniture was particularly popular at around the same time Millennial Pink peaked. Sadly, the interest in pastel furniture has dropped by 52% in 2020.

8. Nautical Décor

Many coastal homes and beach shacks favour a nautical them, but this classic trend peaked in 2014, and has since experienced a 53% drop in popularity.

9. Chalkboards

Chalkboards on walls were super popular in kid’s rooms in 2016, but has since experienced a 30% decline in interest.

10. Mason Jars

It seems like everything from burrito bowls to cocktails have been served in Mason Jars, but this trend truly peaked in 2015, and has since lost 40% interest from the general public.

