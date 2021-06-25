From Friday July 9 to Sunday July 11, Nambour Showgrounds will be turned into a riot of colour and excitement. Spend the day (or the whole weekend) meandering through the 350-plus exhibitors and browsing the thousands of plants on sale - be sure to look out for winter favourites such as grevilleas and roses.

Queensland Garden Expo

Once you’ve picked up all the new plant babies your car can fit, sit in on one of the 120 free lectures and live demonstrations where you can learn how to arrange flowers like a professional, and pick up expert tips to ensure your indoor plants thrive.

The expo will also play host to a 'Cook’s Garden Stage’ where you can get all the insider secrets you'll need to grow your own vegies then turn them into gourmet meals. Sustainable and yum!

Queensland Garden Expo

For the kids, there will be cool crafts and seed planting classes so they can get their hands dirty and be part of the action. If activities aren't enough to keep them occupied then a trip to the playground will - with a massive slide, jumping castles and a merry-go-round sure to result in hours of fun.

Queensland Garden Expo

Tickets are priced at $20 for adults, or pick up a two-day weekend pass for $35 or a three-day pass for $50. Children under 15 are free and there's a discount for groups of 10 or more. Head to the Queensland Garden Expo website for more info and to book your ticket (tickets are not available at the gate).