Tenuta di Verzano "Il Casale" is listed for $67 a night on Airbnb Airbnb

Fans will enjoy splashing in the pool and enjoying the same sumptuous views which were featured in the TV show.

The expansive pool will be a hit during summer

The property has received rave reviews on Airbnb.

“This place was amazing, beautiful location, off the beaten track,” said one reviewer. “You’ll need a car, but close enough to lots of beautiful villages and 40 mins from Rome. Giada and her family live in the main house and were on hand for any help we required. I couldn’t recommend this place more.”

“A stunning location with breathtaking views,” wrote another traveller.

“This place is real heaven,” chimed in a third.

Head to Airbnb for more bookings and more information.

