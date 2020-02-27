Gold Creek Miniature Cattle

“Once you have purchased docile, friendly, paddock pet you need to treat them like pets. You need to continue the regular, hands-on interaction with them. If you continue with the regular training, your miniature calves grow up sweet and easy to manage,” the website states.

“Our steers are weaned at six months and our heifers a little later,” it continues.

“By this age, they are sweet, gentle and halter trained - you can walk up to them in the paddock and put a halter on them. You can attach a lead to the halter and ask them to ‘walk on’ and they will follow you. When you stop, they will stop. They love to be brushed, talked to and scratched under the chin.”

So how much will a miniature cow set you back?

Basically, the smaller the miniatures, the bigger the price tags. Prices start at $3000 for a pair of small white steers, or $3000 for a small heifer.

The only caveat? You need to have at least three or four hectares (7-10 acres) in land.

And as cattle are herd animals, you need to have a least two.

“Some miniature cattle are content to be paired up with other animals - sheep, alpacas, goats, donkeys and even miniature pigs. Other miniature cattle are better suited to being part of a herd of cattle (even if it is a small herd).”

Don’t have enough room? You can adopt a calf instead. At Gold Creek, all adopters get an adoption certificate, access to information about their calf online and an invitation to visit their calf at the farm for some cow cuddling.

For further information, go to Gold Creek Miniature Cattle.

