However, eager beavers take note: the sale is only available online for home delivery or pick-up from the store. Orders must be places before midnight on December 2, 2019.
The sale is only while stocks last, and there are quantity limits and no rainchecks.
Check out the website to shop the selected discount products.
Expect to find:
- 50% off selected cleaning products
- 30% - 50% off selected laundry products
- 50% off selected household items
- 30% off when you buy 6 or more bottles of wine (in selected states)
- Up to 30% off selected nappies
- 50% off selected health and beauty
- 50% off selected diet and sport products
- 50% off selected pet food
- 30% off selected pet treats
- 50% off selected freezer items
- 50% off selected pantry items