Woolworths

The Woolworths Cookies & Cream Mudcake is priced at just $4.80 and is the perfect base for all manner of creative cake hacks.

Woolworths Head of Bakery, Andy Thomas, said; “Our mudcakes are a long time favourite with our customers so we love being able to introduce new flavours to the range for them to enjoy.

“We had a lot of fun developing the new limited edition Cookies & Cream Mudcake and, if the success of our previous limited edition flavours, mint chocolate and chocolate orange, is anything to go by, our latest creation will be flying off the shelves in no time!”

You can find the mudcake in Woolworths stores now, for a limited time only and while stock lasts.

