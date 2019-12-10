The researchers surveyed 962 women in the U.S., analysing the relationship between human sleep and pet ownership. Fifty-five percent of participants shared their bed with at least one dog and 31% with at least one cat. In addition, 57% of participants shared their bed with a human partner.

The report found that dog owners had earlier bedtimes and wake times than individuals who had cats but no dogs. The study also revealed that, when compared with human bed partners, dogs who slept in the owner’s bed were perceived to disturb sleep less and were associated with stronger feelings of comfort and security.

Interestingly, cats who slept in their owner’s bed were reported to be equally as disruptive as human partners, and were associated with weaker feelings of comfort and security than both human and dog bed partners.

Just another scientifically-backed reason to adopt a dog!