Although stories of Winnie the Pooh by A. A. Milne were first published almost a century ago, Pooh and friends Christopher Robin, Tigger, Piglet and Eyeore are as popular as ever, brought to a new generation of adoring fans by streaming platform Disney+.
The new range at Big W celebrates the timeless appeal of the characters and their adventures, and features a gender neutral colour palette - making the collection an ideal choice for doting grandparents, family members and friends to gift to expecting parents and their new bundle of joy.
Watch: Tara Dennis sets up a gorgeous gender neutral nursery
Our top picks:
Hot Topic Winnie the Pooh 2 pack wall art, $7.
Winnie the Pooh woven storage basket, $15.
Winnie The Pooh hooded towel and wash mitt set, $29.95.
Winnie the Pooh reversible fleece cuddle blanket, $29.95.
For more information about the limited edition Winnie the Pooh collection or the Bub&Me shopping event visit Big W.