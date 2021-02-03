Bring the stories of Winnie the Pooh and friends to life in your baby’s nursery, with a new limited edition range of homewares, baby accessories and clothing now available at Big W.

The collection, which includes everything from cot comforters to changing mats, milestone markers and baby bottles, is launching as part of the store’s Bub&Me shopping event which will see prices slashed across a range of brands including Bonds, Tommee Tippee and Dreambaby.