The Central West of NSW may be famous as the home of Australia’s biggest car race, the Bathurst 1000, but there’s so many more reasons to give the area a spin. Tucked behind the Blue Mountains, this region is full of history and hidden gems as Graham and Johanna are about to discover. While Johanna visits Wilga Station, a 260-acre working sheep that doubles as unique luxury accommodation, Graham is visiting Hillandale Gardens, a stunning country garden with an epic border of perennials over 100 metres long. And that’s just for starters! Join Johanna and Graham as they tour the Central West and sample what’s on offer in this beautiful part of the world.

Click here for more information about the National Motor Racing Museum.

Click here for more information about Wilga Station.