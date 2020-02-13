Another fun fact: you should always wear shoes during takeoff and landing. Why? In an interview with The Sun, Christine Negroni, plane crash expert and author of The Crash Detectives: Investigating The World’s Most Mysterious Air Disasters, said that after an accident there can be broken glass, fire, aluminum or other obstacles in your path, and you don’t want to be walking through that barefoot as it may hinder your escape. A study by Boeing found that half of all plane crashes happen during takeoff or landing, so you want to be prepared.

Getty

The plane crash expert also went on to say that you should never wear flammable or baggy clothing on a plane for similar reasons. Choose tight trousers, such as jeans, over a dress which could be a hindrance in an escape, avoid flammable material such as polyester or nylon and choose items made from cotton or wool instead.

“Mainly err on the side of caution. Pick sneakers over high heels, pick natural fibres over synthetic, and take tight-fitting clothes over loose-fitting,” said Christine.

Although gym gear may not be suitable for the business lounge, it’s certainly a safer bet for survival!

