The pie was created by brother and bakery owners Ryan and Chan Khun, who also won Best Meat Pie in Australia in 2018 with their satay seafood pie, and took home the award in 2017.
The pie is actually inspired by brothers’ favourite food from back home in Cambodia, and they decided to make it as very few bakeries in Australia make a pork pie.
“We thought this is going to be something interesting and very challenging to make it into a pie filling from our Cambodian food but with Australian taste. So, we slightly adjusted the recipe and ingredients over the last three months to make it more delicious and so everyone will enjoy it,” Chan Khun told News.com.au.
Want to try the pie for yourself? Country Cob bBkery & Café is open Monday to Sunday from 6am to 4:30pm weekdays, and until 3pm on weekends. Located at 130-132 Mollison Street, Kyneton, Victoria.