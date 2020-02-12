WATCH: Keen to try making your own pie? Watch our video guide below to using the Kmart Pie Maker at home!

To say we’ve found the best meat pie in Australia is a big claim, but we can assure you, this pie was identified by a panel of experts.

Last year, a panel of 12 judges from the Baking Association of Australia taste-tested nearly 2000 pies in the quest to find the best meat pie in Australia, and they sure did deliver.

The winner of the Best Meat Pie in Australia for 2019 is the caramelised pork and pepper pie from Country Cob Bakery in the town of Kyneton, Victoria.