Lies at the foot of your bed

This usually means your pet is a restless sleeper and wants to a fast escape route should they require it.

Snuggles into the bend of your knees

This position means your animal trusts you absolutely and feels totally relaxed with you.

Curled up in a ball between your legs

Smaller pets like to do this as it can limit the amount of sound they hear, creating a sort of ‘sound proof’ bubble.

Sleeps between you and your partner

This suggests your et is closer to one person more than the other, and wants to ensure they get all the attention from that person.

Sleeping on your pillow

Dogs and cats who like the extra softness will often sleep on a pillow, and like to wake you up as soon as they decide its breakfast time.

Pet who sleeps under the covers

Some animals find sleeping under the blankets in a dark, warm den comforting. Some dogs also sleep better with slight compression from the blanket, as humans enjoy weighted blankets.

Your pet cuddles up into your arms

Pets who like to sleep in your arms either enjoy the reassurance of being close to your heartbeat, or hey simply wish to sleep on your pillow and are slowly working their way up the bed.

Your pet slowly moves closer to your head throughout the night

This animal wants to be close to you and hear the reassuring sound of rhythmic breathing throughout the evening. These critters may also aspire to sleep on your pillow.

Sprawled out on their belly

This pet may like pats as your rest, but don’t want to snuggle up in case the bed gets too warm.

Splayed out like an octopus

If your pet takes up the whole bed, sprawled out in a mess, then this animal knows how nice you are and is taking full advantage of the situation.