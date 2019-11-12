1. Kitchen island

Be bold and have your kitchen island constructed out of concrete. Although easy to maintain, concrete is a porous surface and decorative surfaces and joints should be sealed against water, spills should be wiped up quickly and cracks repaired straight away should they appear.

2. Benchtops

Concrete benchtops looks beautiful when paired with minimal, Scandinavian, rustic or industrial-themed homes, and are exactly the type of durable material required for a working kitchen. The best way to clean concrete benchtops s with warm water and dishwashing liquid, add a touch of baking soda for stubborn stains, but avoid vinegar as this can damage concrete.

3. Bathroom vanity

Pale grey concrete bathroom vanities prove this once-brutalist material can look sleek and contemporary when used the right way. The best part? concrete can be cast in any shape you like.

4. Walls

So simple, yet so beautiful, concrete walls can be a cost-effective building decision that requires very little maintenance. Concrete is also easy to clean, fire and flood resistant.

5. Flooring

It may be surprising, but using concrete walls and flooring for the interior of your home can make a space feel lighter, brighter and bigger. Concrete is also similarly priced to timber floors, but is more robust and suitable to high-traffic rooms.

6. Furniture and homewares

So sleek an so chic, concrete furniture and homewares are a timeless decoration choice.