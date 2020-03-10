Whether you have a teen tiny chihuahua or a massive mastiff, you and your four-legged friend can now find a ride with Uber Pet.
The service costs just an extra $7 and it means you and your pet can grab a lift without a worry in the world.
However, Uber has issued a few suggestions for maintaining your 5-star rating when travelling with a pet.
- Bring a towel for your pet to sit on and protect the seats
- Insurance covers human Uber riders only
- Uber Pet is limited to one pet per trip, more may only be carried at the discretion of your driver
- Uber pet is primarily for dogs and cats, but your pet must be well-behaved and easily controlled by you
- Uber recommends that dogs and cats are on a leash or harness while in the car, and other types of pets travel within a cage or carrier.
Now no one gets left behind!