Whether you have a teen tiny chihuahua or a massive mastiff, you and your four-legged friend can now find a ride with Uber Pet.

The service costs just an extra $7 and it means you and your pet can grab a lift without a worry in the world.

Uber

However, Uber has issued a few suggestions for maintaining your 5-star rating when travelling with a pet.

Bring a towel for your pet to sit on and protect the seats

Insurance covers human Uber riders only

Uber Pet is limited to one pet per trip, more may only be carried at the discretion of your driver

Uber pet is primarily for dogs and cats, but your pet must be well-behaved and easily controlled by you

Uber recommends that dogs and cats are on a leash or harness while in the car, and other types of pets travel within a cage or carrier.

Now no one gets left behind!

