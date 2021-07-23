Joh’s caught up with a few of our Tokyo-bound athletes, and a few previous Olympians as well, to find out what motivates them and what they get up to when they’re not training and competing. There’s Sally Pearson, the former 100m hurdler who won gold at London 2012; Charlotte Caslick and Lewis Holland, the star couple of Rugby 7s; Kurt Fearnley, one of the greatest wheelchair para athletes of all time; dual Olympic Kayaker, paramedic and cake maker Jo Brigden-Jones and champion surfer Sally Fitzgibbons, who will be competing in surfing’s Olympics debut.

Click here for more information on Little Athletics Victoria.