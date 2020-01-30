What are pumpkin seeds?

Pumpkin seeds or kernels are found in the centre of the pumpkin, and the shell or husk is removed from the kernel, which is then dried.

What are the benefits of eating pumpkin seeds?

Pumpkin seeds are having a foodie moment right now. Raw pumpkin seeds are packed with protein and fibre to satiate your hunger, are rih in Omega-3 anti-inflammatory acids – which are good for your heart – and just three tablespoons of pumpkin seeds serves up 9 grams of protein and two grams of fibre – for around 150 calories. Genius, right?

Getty

How do you eat pumpkin seeds?

Pumpkin seeds can be sprinkled on most foods, such as salads, cereal, oats, even sprinkled on your avo on toast and mixed into smoothies and baked goods. You can also snack on pumpkin seeds raw or dry-fried. Want to make pumpkin seeds a little tastier? Toss them in olive oil or butter, spread over a sheet of baking paper and season with salt, pepper or whatever you feel like, and roast them at 150C for 30-40 minutes.

Getty

Where can I get pumpkin seeds from?

A 250g bag of pumpkin seeds from Woolies will only set you back about $4.

You might also like:

This 15 minute weight loss strategy could help you lose up to 7kgs

How to lose weight with just 5 healthy food swaps