Aries (March 21 – April 19): Become a streamer/YouTuber

Rams will be up for anything adventurous. An Aries is a self-driven natural leader so will thrive at the chance to create their own content online. Whatever the theme, their playful personas are bound to attract interest from the get-go.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20): Invest in stocks

Tauruses are laid-back but resilient. They like to play the long game, and their focus won’t falter as they fine-tune the perfect stock investment technique.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20): Livestream virtual events and games

These social butterflies will be feeling the impact of social distancing. What better way to stay connected with friends, millions of others and earn from it? Grab one device to play with, another to video chat with and get playing!

Cancer (June 21 – July 22): Become an online tutor/teacher

With schools closed in New York until April 20th, there are many people with a lot of spare time; cancers will jump at this opportunity to help. Their compassion means they are well-suited to become an online tutor, helping children who are off school and those wanting to learn something new.

Leo (July 23 – August 22): Become a TikTok/Social media influencer

The coronavirus lockdown is the perfect opportunity for Leos to refine their already influential online presence! These theatrical divas love to be front and centre – and the opportunity to earn from the comfort of their own home is a persuading factor.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22): Become a virtual assistant

More than ever before, companies need help to stay afloat. Becoming a virtual assistant for struggling businesses will work in favour of the Virgo’s hardworking, systematic and methodical nature.

Libra (September 23 – October 22): Teach a language

The exquisite taste of a Libra needs an exquisite side job to match. Teaching a language is an intellectual fit which also fulfils their need to please and help others.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21): Write eBooks

Often misunderstood and extremely enigmatic, a true Scorpio’s thoughts would make a fascinating eBook to read, and a perhaps lucrative online side hustle to have!

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21): Become a podcaster

The Sagittarius has had a few adventures in their lifetime, and always has a million stories to tell. What better way to entertain listeners, and earn themselves money, than re-telling these stories on a podcast?

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19): Learn to code and build websites

The strong Capricorn can conquer anything before them. Their unwavering focus, and (slightly obsessive) workaholic tendencies means the technical challenge to learn how to code can make for potentially high yields.

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18): Become a freelance blogger/ghost writer

The best writers are those who tell a story with their thoughts, in a uniquely identifiable way. That’s what makes Aquariuses perfect for the job of freelance bloggers or ghost writers – they are rebellious, free-spirited, eccentric and revolutionary.

Pisces (February 19 – March 20): Become a graphic designer

The ethereal Pisces will love to be able to make money from a creative side gig. Their love of escaping reality through art/design can translate into a great money-making side project.

