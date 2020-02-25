Do choose your wall wisely

“Choosing which wall to feature ultimately comes down to your own personal preference, but you should carefully consider the space before you pick up a paint brush. Start by considering the function of the room, and make sure your choice of feature wall works with these elements. For example, if you want to make a feature of your bathroom , make sure that it is well-ventilated so that the wallpaper that makes the splash, not the steam in the room!”

Don’t get carried away

“Use feature walls sparingly - one or two in a house is usually enough. You want to create a unique element that draws the eye without distracting or overloading the senses. However, if you do decide to feature more than one wall, create a cohesive aesthetic in your home using complementary materials and colours.”

Do future-proof your room

“Don’t rush choosing a design for your feature wall – although wallpaper is easy to hang and remove, you don’t want to do to do the job twice. Choose a pattern or material that has a colour palette of two or three colours, so that when you decide your room needs a refresh, you can change the look without entirely repainting or stripping your walls.”

Don’t limit yourself

“A feature wall is the best way to inject your own style and energy into your home, and a little imagination can go a long way. Incorporate existing architectural features and furniture into your design to effortlessly complement your home, and don’t limit yourself to paint – experiment with patterns, textures and other materials, such as tiles and wood, to really bring a room to life.”

You might also like:

The easily removable wallpaper perfect for renters