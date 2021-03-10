Dedicated Block fans - who have been keeping a watchful eye over the site for months - noticed a stir at the property last week as a mix of familiar faces and new contestants began to arrive.

Some of the familiar faces spotted include past contestants Mitch and Mark (who came fifth place during the 2019 season of The Block) and Ronnie and Georgia (who originally appeared on the 2017 season of The Block).

Former Blockheads Ronnie and Georgia (left) and Mitch and Mark (right) are rumoured to be returning to this year’s season of The Block. The Block

Also spotted were identical twins Luke and Josh Packham, who you might recognise from their appearance on Love Island Australia in 2019. Josh even went on to pocket his share of $50,000 when he and fellow contestant Anna McEvoy took out the win on Love Island.

Former Love Island contestants Luke and Josh will become Blockheads this year. Nine

While Luke and Josh may be newcomers to The Block, they certainly aren’t newcomers to the property game. When they’re not appearing on reality television, Josh works as a mortgage broker and Luke is a synthetic grass installer.

Whoever the remaining ‘fan’ couples are, one thing is certain: they’ll need to bring their A-game to compete with seasoned Block competitors like Mitch and Mark and Ronnie and Georgia.