Did you know travelling when kids are young can increase their performance at school? Watch the video below to learn more.

Planning a family holiday with young children in tow can be a challenge. From finding affordable flights and accommodation, to identifying interesting things to see and do that will keep everyone entertained, planning the perfect family get-away is a big deal.

Fortunately, Budget Direct has done the hard work for you, and scoured thousands of reviews on travel resource website Tripadvisor to identify the best things to see and do with kids in Australia.

The below map created by Budget Direct identifies the top-rated kid-friendly attractions across cities in Australia.