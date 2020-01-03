There are three types of holiday people: those who love to kick back and relax by the beach, those who love thrills and adventure, and those who love cities. If you happen to be a city-slicker, we have news for you.

Respected travel guide resource Lonely Planet has released its Best in Travel lists for 2020, and named 10 of the best cities worth visiting this year, and you may be surprised by the city that took out the top spot.