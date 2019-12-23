In this episode we visit Egypt, home of the Sphinx, the pyramids and the Nile river! Julia and Ben haven't visited but have a bucket list of things they want to see and do. Ben is keen on Alexandria while Julia wants to sail on a felucca. They're joined by Skye Peacham of Travel Associates to talk about travelling in the land of the Pharoahs by rail, river and road and all the must-see destinations. Cookbook author and TV personality Dyna Eldaief comes on the show to showcase Egyptian food. Then intrepid world traveller Matt Wan shares his experiences in this ancient land plus goes into what you can expect to drink when you're there.

We love to hear from you, so please drop us an email with 'Tastebud Traveller' in the subject line.

And for more travel and food inspiration, follow us on Instagram!