For artist Noelle Rigaudie, cardboard is a waste product that doesn’t go to waste. In fact, it becomes pride of place and displayed in high-end galleries. When we describe an actor as `cardboard`, we mean artificial lacking depth and realism. But cardboard in this story is the exact opposite! You will think again next time you crush that cardboard for the recycling bin... To check out more of Noelle’s work, click here.