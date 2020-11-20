With Christmas approaching, we all want our homes to feel festive, welcoming and ready for guests. But decorating for the silly season can get costly, stressful and… well, silly!

This week, Tara’s transforming a drab dining room into a stylish location for Christmas lunch and, instead of buying everything new, she’s upgrading what the homeowner already has on hand.

From giving an old table a new lease on life to adding art to walls without drilling, plus some inexpensive Christmas decorating ideas, this makeover is full of inspiration to get your home ready for the holidays.