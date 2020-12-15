Why not simplify Christmas this year and bake your own gifts, or go one up and gift your loved ones all the ingredients to bake the perfect breakfast loaf. Tara has a few nice little touches that will complement your Christmas table setting and take your gift giving to the next level.

Chris's breakfast loaf recipe

Ingredients

2 cups self raising flour

¼ cup raw sugar

2 cups cornflakes

Rolled oats or any other breakfast cereal

2 cups of mixed fruit and nuts

2 cups almond milk

Method

Mix all ingredients together and bake in moderate over 45 -50 mins.