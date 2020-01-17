Seven years after he first fell in love with the home, it went on the market, just a few weeks after France had begun filming the first season of Queer Eye. He made an offer without even seeing inside the home.

“I had such a strong vision for it,” he says. “I said, ‘As long as it’s structurally sound, I’m going to turn it into our dream home.’”

The 1906 property required a full renovation, which took the couple a year and involved updating the plumbing and rewiring the electricity. The end result is a 3000-square-foot home in a style France calls "modern-classic."

The home was lovely restored with plenty of nods to its history, and is a place where the couple love to entertain.

"I make a lot of Indian food and I bake constantly," Tan says. "I like to think I make the best éclair a person will ever have."

He and husband Rob travel a lot, and love to hit up vintage stores to pick up knick-knacks for their home.

