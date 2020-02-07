Blunt Umbrellas are different from your ordinary umbrella. The mechanisms and materials have been reinvented to ensure it can withstand wild weather, and after nine years of prototypes and testing, it’s safe to say this umbrella is well worth the money.

The umbrella design has been tested in a high-speed wind tunnel, it’s been tested against hail stones and hideous rain – and it won’t turn inside out unless you are in truly severe weather conditions.

The umbrellas are so popular Blunt have even collaborated with designers such as Stolen Girlfriends Club, Karen Walker and iD Dunedin Fashion Week on exclusive designs.

The umbrella is also eco-conscious, as it is designed to be sustainable, so if it breaks, Blunt can repair it.

How does it work?

The technology behind the umbrella is called the RTS™ system or Radial Tensioning System. Blunt go about creating superior tension in their umbrella canopy structure in a totally different way than a traditional umbrella. The RTS™ system is made up of three mechanisms: the secondary struts which redirect the users opening effort outwards, the floating ribs which take the effort and transfer it outwards to the canopy edge (where it is most needed), and the BLUNT™ tips, which then distribute this effort around the edge of the canopy. This strengthens the canopy right out to the edge, giving it the means to combat gusts and winds with ease.

A worthwhile investment, we say.

